High School Football Week 8 Preview

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – We are headed into week eight of the high school football season with several key match ups on the schedule.

Including Bellaire visiting Shadyside at Fleming Field. The Tigers are coming off of a 21-0 win at Vinton County to improve to 5-2 on the season and are currently 2nd in region 27 and have won 3 in a row. The Big Reds are also 5-2 but had their four game win streak snapped last week in a 21-6 loss to St.Clairsville. The Reds are currently third in region 17. The Tigers have won six straight in the series.

Wheeling Park plays the middle of three games in a row on the road with a trip to Inwood, W.Va. to face 6-1 Musselman. The Patriots won in dramatic fashion last week at Morgantown to improve to 5-1 and are currently sixth in class AAA. The Applemen are fifth in AAA and are coming off of a 62-6 win over Hedgesville. The Applemen scored 20 points in the fourth quarter last year scoring the game winning touchdown with less than a minute to beat the Patriots 41-35 at Wheeling Island Stadium.

At Martins Ferry the Purple Riders host Wheeling Central. Ferry is coming off of a hard fought 21-7 loss to Indian Creek that dropped them to 3-4 on the season. Central is retuning from their bye week , their last time out they were shut out at Fort Frye 42-0. Central is currently 6th in the class A rankings. The teams have split their last two meetings, the Maroon Knights won last season 43-7.

At Cameron the Dragons host Clay-Battelle. This is a huge game when it comes to the Dragons playoff opportunities. The Cee-Bees are currently 14th in class A the Dragons are on the outside looking in right now at 19. Cameron is coming off of a 16-14 win at Conotton Valley and have won two in a row. The Cee-Bees have also won two in a row , the Dragons have actually won four in a row in the series.

Another big class A game is in Sistersville with Tyler Consolidated hosting Williamstown. The Silver Knights are currently 13th in the rankings and have won four in a row last week 28-14 over Buffalo. The Yellow Jackets are currently 4th in the ratings and have won six in a row since their season opening loss to Wheeling Central. The Jackets have won 13 in a row over Tyler.

In the Gem City Toronto will host Madonna. The Blue Dons are currently 8th in the West Virginia class A rankings winners of four in a row. The Red Knights suffered a 44-7 loss to Oak Glen last week that dropped them from first to fifth in region 25. This will be the first meeting between the two schools since 2016. The Knights had won the last three meetings from 2014-2016.

In Cadiz, Oak Glen looks to continue their magical season as they visit Harrison Central. The Golden Bears improved to 7-0 for the first time in school history with an impressive 44-7 win over Toronto and moved to number five in the class AA rankings. The Huskies are now 3-4 after winning two in a row including an impressive 42-35 win over St.Clairsville.