2020 High School Football Preview: Buckeye Local Panthers

This season coach Herbert feels the Panthers have a great work ethic, from practice to workouts on their own the team is ready to play week one.

I think as of now we’re a heck of a lot better off than when we started but a lot of it goes to the kids in buying into what we’re selling and I think they really have. The kids have been good and the community has been good. Coach Herbert

On offense, the Panthers return 7 starters including their senior receivers Hayden Taylor, Jacob Zanes, and Bub Palmer. Sophomore Trey Hoover is being brought on as QB.

Our strength will be our offensive line, we’re very excited about the six guys we have up front, I expect us to rely on the running game a lot this year. Coach Herbert

Coach Herbert really likes his defense, two-way player Tyler Donahue is someone to keep an eye on this season.

A lot of returning starters, I think we have 7 on both sides of the ball so that’s good for us to bring back a lot of experience. Coach Herbert

Last season, Buckeye local snapped their 43 game losing streak by defeating Union local 20-7.

Last year we got a couple of wins so this year we want to get a couple more, our real goal is playoffs if you’re not looking to win every game then you’re probably in the wrong deal so for us we want to get to the playoffs, for our main goal.

The Buckeye Local varsity football team kicks off their season at home against Barnesville on Thursday, August 27 at 7:00 PM.