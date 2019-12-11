High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

After 13 years, Cancer Research Classic is more popular than ever

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s one of the most popular sporting events in our area and is set to be the best one yet.

The Cancer Research Classic returns to Wheeling for a 13th year. Some of the nation’s top high school basketball players will compete in a two-day tournament at WesBanco Arena, with fans across the nation either flocking to the Friendly City or watching on ESPN.

The event’s organizer, Dr. Gregory Merrick (Director of Wheeling Hospital’s Schiffler Cancer Center) says that aside from the most Division I-committed players in tournament history, there’s a new element to draw more young fans this year.

“We have a great grant from XTO Energy that has allowed us to admit any kid from any school in a drug-free program free for both days,” said. Merrick.

The Cancer Research Classic continues to promote men’s health and will again feature local teams like Wheeling Park and Wheeling Central. The tournament takes place January 3rd and 4th.

Another new component this year is the ‘More Than a Game…The Untold Truth’ seminar. This event, which covers mental health and substance abuse, will be held the night before the tournament (Jan. 2) at Oglebay Park’s Glessner Auditorium at the Wilson Lodge. This seminar is open to parents and students free of charge.

For more information on the Cancer Research Classic, click here.

