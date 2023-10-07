BARNESVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)– The Shamrocks stuck to their guns as they followed Taison Starr en route to a 48-0 victory.
Next Friday they travel to Shenandoah looking to go 9-0.
Monroe Central (4-4) will host Frontier next Friday.
