CALDWELL, OHIO (WTRF)– Barnesville got the best of the battle of the unbeatens, winning 41-7 over Caldwell.
Barnesville is now 7-0 and host Monroe Central next Friday.
Caldwell is now 6-1 and plays at Fort Frye next Friday.
Posted:
Updated:
CALDWELL, OHIO (WTRF)– Barnesville got the best of the battle of the unbeatens, winning 41-7 over Caldwell.
Barnesville is now 7-0 and host Monroe Central next Friday.
Caldwell is now 6-1 and plays at Fort Frye next Friday.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now