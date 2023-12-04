BELLAIRE, OHIO (WTRF)– The Lady Reds defeated the Red Devils 62-15 at home Monday.
Next up, 3-2 Bellaire plays Beaver on the road Thursday.
0-3 St. Clairsville host Cambridge on Thursday.
by: Dugan Lloyd
Posted:
Updated:
BELLAIRE, OHIO (WTRF)– The Lady Reds defeated the Red Devils 62-15 at home Monday.
Next up, 3-2 Bellaire plays Beaver on the road Thursday.
0-3 St. Clairsville host Cambridge on Thursday.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now