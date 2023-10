BELLAIRE, OHIO (WTRF)– The Big Reds came into this game as underdogs, and despite a 14-6 lead in the 3rd quarter, there would be no upset this Saturday. The Red Devils came back to win 34-14 thanks to a few Dino Burk scores.

Next week, St. Clairsville (6-1) hosts Union Local on Friday.

Bellaire (2-5) will stay home to play East Liverpool next Saturday.