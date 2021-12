Follansbee, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Big Red made some nice plays in the first quarter. Phaeton Hill threw over to Buggs at the free throw line and he went to Jones underneath. That purposeful passing made it 2-0 Steubenville.

Steubenville’s Jones made a big block on Cole Sperazza’s lay-up attempt after a turnover.

The Big Red trailed 14-10 at the end of the first quarter but went on to win 46-29.