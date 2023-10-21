BRIDGEPORT, OHIO (WTRF)– Waterloo rolled into town and pulled out a 28-12 win over the Bulldogs to wrap up the regular season.
Bridgeport at 3-7 now waits to see if they lock up a playoff spot.
by: Dugan Lloyd
Posted:
Updated:
