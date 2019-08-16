Breaking News
Caldwell Redskins 2019 High School Football Preview

High School Sports

It’s football season, something the Caldwell Redskins have been preparing for.

“We’re doing some things a little different this year to better match our skillset. We do have some upper classmen in the backfield that I think are going to be a big part of what we do offensively so we’re trying to make some things happen for them to help them carry the rock and get a little bit more yardage this year.”

Grant Gaydos- Caldwell Redskins Head Coach

“Defensively we have a lot of talent, especially with some of our younger guys stepping in. A lot of guys who are just hard nose football players that I think are going to be able to fly around and make a lot of plays this year.”

Grant Gaydos- Caldwell Redskins Head Coach

Twenty-seven players make up the Caldwell roster, allowing many of these athletes to carry out duties on offense and defense.

Some skilled 2-way players include their main ball carrier, Caden Moore, who will be playing fullback and as a linebacker.

His brother, Dawlsen Moore will be at tight end and a linebacker. Jr. Brandon Piskula will be working hard as a halfback and corner.

Jr. Chris Hill will be playing wide receiver and corner. And Wyatt Parks will be playing running back as well as corner.

Other key players include guard and defensive end, Bradley Michael, who is the team’s only returning senior.

TJ Wehr will be an offensive and defensive tackle and junior Waylon Clark will play center. Gaydos hopes to utilize these guys well.

“Our goal is always making playoffs and doing well as we can in the weeks after, week 10 but being young with a lot of unknowns so far, we certainly want to start off the season with a big win.”

