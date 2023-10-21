CAMERON, W.Va. (WTRF)– Even with no scores in the first quarter, the Dragons got back on track to win 35-0.
The Dragons are now 7-1 and play at Ritchie County next Friday.
Oak Glen is now 1-8 and are on bye this week.
by: Dugan Lloyd
