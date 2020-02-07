Cancer Research Cancer to be on hiatus in 2021

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Cancer Research Classic will officially be on a hiatus in 2021.

Dr. Gregory Merrick says the hiatus is due to an enormous amount of uncertainties but wouldn’t list what those were.

The CRC and Merrick said that they will continue to educate the coaches and players throughout the 2020 and 2021 year.

Merrick does hope this is only a one year hiatus and plans to have the Classic back up and running in 2022.

The CRC began as a one-day event at then Wheeling University and then moved to the WesBanco Arena in 2019 and has been featured on ESPN.

