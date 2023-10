WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)– Coming off a three game skid, Madonna Football certainly need a win… And boy did they get one.

Their defense allowed zero points all night while their offense put up 38 to blow Beallsville out. Chase Littleton had five touchdowns (four rushing, one passing) in the big win to get them back too .500.

The 3-3 Blue Dons will host 0-7 Richwood next Friday.