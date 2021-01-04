Digital Exclusive- Cameron basketball coach speaks out on the delay of winter sports

High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
CAMERON, W.VA. (WTRF)- A recent video went viral of a NYE party at The Greenbrier.

The video showed a number of those in attendance not following Governor Jim Justice’s mask mandate and Covid-19 safety guidelines.

This led to a number of people, coaches, and student-athletes speaking out on the Governor’s decision to delay West Virginia high school athletics until March 1st.

7News reporter, Caroline Peters spoke with Cameron Dragons basketball coach, Tom Hart about his concerns on the matter.

Hart stressed the importance of having a winter sports season sooner than later.

He went on to discuss the ability of high school administrators to keep facilities and athletes safe if they were permitted to play.

This Friday, a rally will be held at the state capital using the hashtag, #LETUSPLAY.

The rally will include student-athletes, parents, coaches, and those in favor of winter sports starting back up before March 1st.

Those organizing the rally are asking guests to social distance and wear masks.

Coach Hart says he knows members of the Ohio Valley who have discussed attending the rally to express their views.

Stick with 7News for updates. The full Digital Exclusive interview with Hart can be views in the media player above.

