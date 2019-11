WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - It's week 11 of the high school football season which means the final week of the regular season in West Virginia and the first week of the playoffs in Ohio .

Wheeling Park visits John Marshall , the Patriots are already locked into a playoff spot but are looking to improve their position, currently sixth. John Marshall meanwhile is currently 16th but needs a win over Park to guarantee a spot in the post season. A Brooke win over Preston would help too. The Patriots have won nine straight in the series and 12 of the last 15. The Monarchs last win came in 2009.