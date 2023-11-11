CAMERON, W.Va. (WTRF)– 9-1 was good enough for a home playoff game, and Cameron took full-advantage of it. With Man in town, they jumped ahead 20-0 early and led 40-8 when the final horn sounded.
This win advances them to the second round.
by: Dugan Lloyd
Posted:
Updated:
CAMERON, W.Va. (WTRF)– 9-1 was good enough for a home playoff game, and Cameron took full-advantage of it. With Man in town, they jumped ahead 20-0 early and led 40-8 when the final horn sounded.
This win advances them to the second round.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now