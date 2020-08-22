High school football games will look a lot different in the season of COVID 19

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF)

If you like to go to high school football games in the Ohio Valley, you’ll need to learn the new systems.

In Bellaire, they’re learning the new state guidelines, and their mission is now to let the public know, so they can adjust to the new rules.

They say the differences this season will be dramatic.

“It’s going to be a big deal in the Valley because this is a big football area,” said Darren Jenkins, superintendent of Bellaire City Schools. “People like football. Bellaire likes football.”

Nelson Field usually sees 3,500 to 5,000 people enter the gates for a game.

Now only 850 will be allowed.

And nobody standing up.

“It’s not unusual for folks who come to Bellaire football games to stand along the interior fence that is around our track,” noted Jenkins. “That cannot happen.”

In the stands, six-foot distancing is mandatory, except for members of the same household.

“There are going to be spot checks by some entity, we don’t know who, so I guess what I would say is we’re going to have social distance police coming around, making sure that we’re following the rules,” he warned.

He said the consequences of breaking the rules could be severe.

Tickets will be scarce.

Immediate family members of players, band members and cheerleaders will get first dibs, and also those of the opposing team.

Then the public will get whatever tickets remain, and only on a pre-sale basis–not at the ticket booth on game day, since the state doesn’t want cash to be changing hands.

So the decision to go to the game can’t be made on the spur of the moment.

“If you wake up Saturday morning here and you want to come to the Saturday afternoon football game, that’s probably not going to be an option for us this fall,” he warned.

If all these rules are disturbing, you can focus on one bright spot.

“The most important thing that I can emphasize is that our young people are going to have a season,” Jenkins said. “Our senior athletes last spring did not get to have a season.”