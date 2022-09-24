NEW JERSEY (WTRF) — A high school football player was airlifted from a Friday night game and underwent spinal surgery, according to reports.

Aaron Vantrease, a senior quarterback and player at St. John Vianney in New Jersey said he could not feel his legs and lower body after a hit in a game against Manasquan, said his head coach, Jeff Papcun.

Vantrease was playing defense and was on a third down when he was injured.

Barnesville father speaks out about football team hazing case

As he was taken off the field, Vantrease reportedly told his coach, “Don’t worry about me. Go win this game.”

St. John Vianney went on to win 32-0.

In a separate incident, a 16-year-old Linden player, Xavier McClain, died Wednesday from an apparent head injury sustained in a game against Woodbridge on Sept. 9, also in New Jersey.