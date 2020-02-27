High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Jets fall in district semifinal

CADIZ, OHIO- The Union Local Lady Jets took on Tusky Valley in the district semifinal. In the first quarter, Lady Jets came out hot. Casey Kildow gets the jumper basket, making the score 19-4 in favor of Union Local. The Jets keep up the early momentum. Regan Vinskovich takes it to the net. She had 14 points in the game. The Jets led 21-6 after the first quarter. But the Trogans would respond in the second quarter. Arora Levengood knocked down the triple. She led them with 22 points. Then Ashley Merrick took the ball to the hoop. The Trogans outscored the Jets 14-2 in the second quarter. The score was 23-20 in favor of the Jets at the half.

In the third quarter, Trogans continued their run. The Trogans were up 39-33 when Hannah Merritt knocked down three. She led the Jets with 14 points. Jets trailed 39-36.

In the fourth quarter, it was 42-41 in favor of the Jets when Levengood scored the basket. The game stayed close but Tusky Valley would hang on to win 56-49.

