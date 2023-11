GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall’s Ava Blake made it official Monday signing her NLI to play softball for Marshall University.

During her junior season she helped guide the Monarchs to the class AAA state championship, hitting 15 home runs along the way.

During her senior season she says she plans to work on her arm speed, while she will also get to play for her Dad who is the Monarchs new head coach.