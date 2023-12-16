CADIZ, OHIO (WTRF)– After scoring within two seconds of gameplay, Linsly didn’t struggle much with Harrison Central in Cadiz as they won 72-44.
Next, the Cadets play Fairland on Thursday.
The Huskies play Union Local on Tuesday.
