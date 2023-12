MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Magnolia earned a road win Tuesday against John Marshall in Moundsville.

The Blue Eagles took down the Monarchs 55-29. Magnolia had four players score in double-figures, Hayden Pyles had 12, Kingsten Christen and Braden Kocher each had 11 while Hunter Oates added 10.

Magnolia improves to 1-2 on the season while JM slips to 0-3.