Monroe Central defeats Union Local with only 7 seconds left

MORRISTOWN, OHIO. (WTRF) – The weather was much better on Saturday as Union Local hosted Monroe Central in the season opener.
Jaksan Price takes it into the end zone off of a 77 yard kick off return, the score is now 20-14 with 24 seconds left in the third.
Rose Burton snuck into the end zone for a touchdown, Monroe took the lead with seven seconds left.
Monroe Central won against Union Local with a final score of 26-22.
