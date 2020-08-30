High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
Monroe Central defeats Union Local with only 7 seconds left

MORRISTOWN, OHIO. (WTRF) – The weather was much better on Saturday as Union Local hosted Monroe Central in the season opener.

Jaksan Price takes it into the end zone off of a 77 yard kick off return, the score is now 20-14 with 24 seconds left in the third.

Rose Burton snuck into the end zone for a touchdown, Monroe took the lead with seven seconds left.

Monroe Central won against Union Local with a final score of 26-22.

