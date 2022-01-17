Ohio High School Athletics Association adding girls wrestling and boys volleyball

IOWA CITY, IOWA – APRIL 09: Spenser Mango’s shoes are seen on the mat in retirement after losing his Greco-Roman 59kg semifinal match to Jesse Thielke during day 1 of the Olympic Team Wrestling Trials at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on April 9, 2016 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Board of Directors for the Ohio Ohio High School Athletics Association (OHSAA) have voted unanimously to sanction girls wrestling and boys volleyball for the 2022-23 school year.

“The OHSAA has been talking with the boy’s volleyball and girls wrestling leaders for several years and we are now in the position to bring these two sports into the OHSAA,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute. “This move will help those sports continue to grow and allow those student-athletes to compete for an OHSAA state championship. It gives more kids opportunities and that is the mission of the OHSAA.”

With the addition of girls wrestling and boys volleyball, the number of OHSAA sports grows to 28, with 14 for girls and 14 for boys.

“We will look to keep a very similar format for the girls wrestling and boys volleyball tournaments as what the coaches associations have been doing,” Ute said. “The girls wrestling state tournament is held in mid-February and the boy’s volleyball state tournament is held in the spring. We have not yet developed tournament regulations, but we’ll start working on that so that those two sports hit the ground running next fall for the start of the 2022-23 school year.”