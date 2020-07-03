Ohio school district dropping Redskins name for sports teams

ANDERSON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school district has decided that its high school sports teams should no longer be known as the Redskins.
The Forest Hills Board of Education voted 4-1 on Thursday to “retire” the name and mascot at Anderson High School.
A new name has not been chosen, and officials plan to soon announce a timeline and process for how a new name and mascot will be selected. Officials say the Redskins logo will be phased out in stages beginning in the 2020-21 school year.
Anderson Township is an eastern Cincinnati suburb. Amid the national reckoning with racial injustice, pressure has been mounting on schools to abandon such names.
