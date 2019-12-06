Opening night for Super Six Championship weekend

High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Thousands of fans across the Mountain State have traveled to the Friendly City this weekend to witness the best high school football teams compete in the Super Six Championship.

Some new and familiar faces will step on the gridiron during the three-game weekend, beginning with the Class AA Championship.

While Bridgeport enters the big stage for the first time since 2015, the Bluefield Beavers are seeking its second title in three years.

Class A and Class AAA Championships will take place Saturday.

Wheeling Central is looking to repeat as champions after winning the title just a year ago.

However, the No. 1 seed Doddridge County Bulldogs will look to rain on their parade as they seek a long-awaited title, their first since 1978.

Moving to Class AAA, fans will see a rematch of the 2012 championship game when Martinsburg and Cabell-Midland play.

Martinburg has their eyes locked on another four-peat after winning the previous three Class A titles.

Kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m. Friday evening at Wheeling Island Stadium.

