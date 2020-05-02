High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
OVAC Hall of Fame induction pushed back to 2021

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – The committee and Executive Board of the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference have decided to cancel the upcoming Hall of Fame induction ceremony following several discussions.

The induction ceremony for the Class of 2020 was originally scheduled for August 15.

Many factors contributed to the final decision to cancel, including COVID-19, social distancing guidelines and the uncertainty surrounding the start of schools and fall sports.

Several other prominent events in the Ohio Valley have already canceled, such as the Debbie Green Memorial 5k and Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival.

A tentative reschedule date has been set for August 14, 2021 at WesBanco Arena.

7News Sports Anchor/Reporter Scott Nolte was among the OVAC 2020 Hall of Fame inductees.

