OVAC High School School Football Scores

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) -- The US Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for the capture of an Akron man who was released temporarily from prison to attend his daughter's funeral.

34-year-old Joe Fletcher was allowed time outside the facility on August 18 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., only visiting the funeral home and a local hall during that time, according to the US District Court.