GLEN DALE,W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall senior pitcher Kadence Pettit reached another milestone in her outstanding career Wednesday night by recording her 400th strikeout in a 10-4 win over Weir.

Pettit and Ava Blake each hit two-run home runs in the win as JM improved to 4-0.

Phia Aperfine also homered for the Red Riders.