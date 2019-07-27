Players, Coaches, Cheerleaders,Queens and Fans Rally Before All-Star Game

BETHANY,W.Va. (WTRF) – The All-Star Game Pep Rally took place Friday at Bethany College’s Bison Stadium. During the Pep Rally, the band entertained the crowd, the Queens were recognized for their hard work this past year.

The Ohio players and West Virginia players were introduced to the fans, and the Ohio and West Virginia cheerleaders put on a show, all in celebration of the 74th annual All-Star game.

For many of the young all-stars participating in tomorrow’s game, this is an opportunity to step onto the field one last time and spend a moment with the community that has meant so much to them.

Queen Jewell Kesselring of John Marshall said, “The all-star game is a big deal. I’ve been going since I was a little kid. Everyone in the Ohio Valley comes out to support the class of 2019, the best athletes, everyone gets involved and it’s just a really good time.”

The game kicks off Saturday at 7:15 p.m. at Wheeling Island Stadium. The Queen of Queens will be announced at halftime.