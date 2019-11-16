PLAYOFFS: 7News Friday Football Sportszone

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - The West Virginia high school football playoffs kickoff Friday night, five area teams will begin their run to the Super Six. Including the Wheeling Park Patriots, who are in the playoffs for a school record ninth straight year.

The Patriots are the six seed and will host 5-5 Capital, it's the fourth time since 2014 that these two will meet in the playoffs. Coach Chris Daugherty says the Cougars are probably the best 5-5 team in the state.They had close losses to Cabell-Midland, Huntington and GW. One key for the Patriots they went 5-0 at home this season including an impressive win over Parkersburg South.