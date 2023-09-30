SHADYSIDE, OH (WTRF)– After being down 24-20 at halftime, Shadyside did not score in the second half as they lost 53-20 to River.
River (4-2) will play Shenandoah next Friday.
Shadyside (2-5) plays Wheeling Central on a neutral site next Friday.
