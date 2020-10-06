Ryan Bilby, Beyond the Field

High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Ryan Bilby started playing golf at the age of 5 but it wasn’t always his go-to sport.


“My freshmen year I decided to quit basketball and just really started working hard at golf and I wanted to be the best that I could be.”


And he did just that.

Brooke golf coach Ron Ujcich express how Bilby is a one of a kind athlete.


“He’s more motivated than anyone I ever met in my life, so he’s self-motivated and he’s out there grinding everyday just to get better at it.”


Bilby won his third straight OVAC 5A medalist title but nothing compares to one moment for him.

“It’s definitely winning the state championship last year, by far there’s no better feeling it was the best thing that could have happened.”

Throughout Bilby’s gold career he has grown as an athlete but also into a respected young man.

“It’s just been great to be around him and watch him grow as the person he’s grown into. And I know the person he’s become. I know he’s going to be very successful no matter what path he chooses along the way.”


Ryan Bilby will be competing for class AAA state tournament that begins on Tuesday and wraps up Wednesday at Oglebay’s Jones Course.

