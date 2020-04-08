High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Senior student-athletes prepare for possibility of spring without sports

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) – The WVSSAC has postponed spring sports until further notice.

As we approach mid-April, many senior athletes are still holding onto hope that they will get to play one last time while others are hope to continue their athletic careers at the next level.

For many high school athletes, playing a sport is about more than just the game itself. And for the seniors, playing their last season is one for the books.

Due to the global pandemic, that last moment on the track, the mound or the field was postponed for seniors in West Virginia.

I was thinking my senior year was going to be like everyone else’s senior year, just something to remember.

Gage Huffman, Senior baseball player – Tyler Consolidated High

Although athletes have been asked to stay at home, many are focusing on what they can do.

For many, that’s practicing the fundamentals while holding onto a glimpse of hope that they will have a season.

You know, I’ve been in contact with some other coaches, sent them some videos to see if I can get my name out there some more but yeah, it’s definitely hard not to have a coach come and see you play a game because it’s a whole other realm.

Gage Huffman, Senior baseball player – Tyler Consolidated

But it’s not just the game these seniors are missing.

Whether they have a season or not, the moments these seniors have shared playing high school sports will forever live with them.

It’s really built me to who I am today. Just being with the coaches and guys and really representing the program well and having all the support from Weir High and the whole community of Weirton.

Sebastian Spencer, Senior track runner – Weir High

[Wheeling] Park softball has been the best experience of my life being on this team.

Kieran Johnson, Senior softball player – Wheeling Park High

The WVSSAC believes spring sports could happen, as long as West Virginia schools are reopened by April 21.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter