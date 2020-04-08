Senior student-athletes prepare for possibility of spring without sports

OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) – The WVSSAC has postponed spring sports until further notice.

As we approach mid-April, many senior athletes are still holding onto hope that they will get to play one last time while others are hope to continue their athletic careers at the next level.

For many high school athletes, playing a sport is about more than just the game itself. And for the seniors, playing their last season is one for the books.

Due to the global pandemic, that last moment on the track, the mound or the field was postponed for seniors in West Virginia.

I was thinking my senior year was going to be like everyone else’s senior year, just something to remember. Gage Huffman, Senior baseball player – Tyler Consolidated High

Although athletes have been asked to stay at home, many are focusing on what they can do.

For many, that’s practicing the fundamentals while holding onto a glimpse of hope that they will have a season.

You know, I’ve been in contact with some other coaches, sent them some videos to see if I can get my name out there some more but yeah, it’s definitely hard not to have a coach come and see you play a game because it’s a whole other realm. Gage Huffman, Senior baseball player – Tyler Consolidated

But it’s not just the game these seniors are missing.

Whether they have a season or not, the moments these seniors have shared playing high school sports will forever live with them.

It’s really built me to who I am today. Just being with the coaches and guys and really representing the program well and having all the support from Weir High and the whole community of Weirton. Sebastian Spencer, Senior track runner – Weir High

[Wheeling] Park softball has been the best experience of my life being on this team. Kieran Johnson, Senior softball player – Wheeling Park High

The WVSSAC believes spring sports could happen, as long as West Virginia schools are reopened by April 21.

