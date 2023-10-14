SHADYSIDE, OHIO (WTRF)– After falling behind 7-0, the Tigers scored 41 straight to beat Bridgeport.
Shadyside is 3-6 now and plays at Monroe Central next Friday.
Bridgeport is now 3-6 and hosts Waterloo next Friday.
by: Dugan Lloyd
