Shenandoah Zeps 2019 Football Season Preview

SARAHSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — There’s power in numbers and for the 46 players on the Shenandoah Zeps team this year, that’s exactly what they’re looking to utilize.

That’s the most that we’ve had since probably the early 2000’s and I think it’s for a lot of reasons. I think people are excited about football. I think we’ve had a lot more success recently than what we’ve been used to so, I think that kids are excited to play and with that many kids, it increases your depth and competition so, hopefully it should translate to some success. Jesse Wells, Shenandoah Zeps Football Head Coach

On offense, the Zeps have junior Quarterback, Aiden Smith, who played some varsity last year.

Tailback Kendall Sherman is a three-time all-Ohio honorable mention.

Cade Dunus will play Running Back and will serve as a Linebacker on defense as well.

Wide Receivers include three-year starter, Aden Laipply, who also plays Linebaker on defense, 6 foot 8 junior, Shakur Payton, Max McVicker and returning starter, Dayton Hill.

We lost a lot of talent and a lot of experience from last year’s team. We have a lot of guys that are new to football, though they have a lot of athleticism too so, we’re going to look a little bit different than we have in the past. We’re still going to stay balanced and do some of the things that we’re familiar with but we’re going to look a little bit different on offense this year. Jesse Wells, Shenandoah Zeps Football Head Coach

On defense are Defensive Tackles, Briggs Shafer and Tanner Devolld.

Junior Wyatt Miley and Freshman Hunter Schott will be playing Defensive End.

Wesley Guy, Baylor Wentworth and Kade Varola will serve as the Zeps Defensive Backs.

Briar Portman will be playing linebacker.

We lost some guys that had a lot of experience so, we’re going to do some things that look familiar and some things that kind of fit our skill set with a new team and a new dynamic. Jesse Wells, Shenandoah Zeps Football Head Coach

And with new players comes a lack of team chemistry, which Coach Wells says will be a priority this season.