ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)– The Red Devils got out to a quick start up 21-0 and rode that on to win 44-12 over Marion-Franklin at Home.
Next Friday, they’ll Bishop Hartley on the road who is the 3-seed.
by: Dugan Lloyd
Posted:
Updated:
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)– The Red Devils got out to a quick start up 21-0 and rode that on to win 44-12 over Marion-Franklin at Home.
Next Friday, they’ll Bishop Hartley on the road who is the 3-seed.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now