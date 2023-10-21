ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF)– The Red Devils had a field day with Cambridge in town as they won 55-13.
That win makes St. Clairsville 8-2 on their regular season, they’ll wait for their playoff matchup now.
by: Dugan Lloyd
