WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – More than 500 student archers across the Tri-State area have gathered at Wheeling Park High School on Saturday morning.
Ohio County Archery is hosting its second annual ‘A Shot in the Park’ tournament.
Wheeling Park High School will also be competing as an archery team for the first-time ever.
The tournament kicked off at 8 a.m. and will conclude at 8 p.m.
Take a look back at Wheeling Park High School hosting its first archery tournament just a year ago.
Latest Posts:
- 3 must-visit foodie stops during Super Bowl week in Miami
- Arizona bill would ban transgender girls, women from teams
- Proposed airline ban could keep emotional support animals grounded
- Student archers get a second ‘Shot in the Park’
- Chiefs fan draws inspiration from Toy Story movies for new ‘Andy’ Reid tattoo