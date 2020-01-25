Student archers get a second ‘Shot in the Park’

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – More than 500 student archers across the Tri-State area have gathered at Wheeling Park High School on Saturday morning.

Ohio County Archery is hosting its second annual ‘A Shot in the Park’ tournament.

Wheeling Park High School will also be competing as an archery team for the first-time ever.

The tournament kicked off at 8 a.m. and will conclude at 8 p.m.

Take a look back at Wheeling Park High School hosting its first archery tournament just a year ago.

The Ohio County Archery Team is ready to take a Shot in the Park!!! The team will host its first ever tournament beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday at Wheeling Park High School!!! More than 500 archers from West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania will take part in the event!!! pic.twitter.com/LumaZn0ul1 — Ohio County Schools (@OhioCounty1) January 24, 2019

