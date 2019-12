WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Super Six weekend brings six of the best high school football teams across the Mountain State to the Friendly City.

Off the field, several student-athletes were honored for the academic success Saturday morning at Wheeling Island Casino.

Athletes and band members received plaques during the Academic Achievement Awards Brunch.

Some students even took home a $1,000 scholarship and were honored during the Super Six pregame ceremonies.

