Super Six Football Championship this weekend

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- The time has finally come! This weekend the friendly city will turn into High School Football Central. The WVSSAC Super Six Football Championship is here! 7News has more on how officials are preparing for the event!

The excitement is palpable and the Director of Operations of Ohio County Schools, Brian Harto, told 7News they’re preparing to make sure everything is working up to speed at Wheeling Island Stadium; making sure the lights are perfect and cables are in order for the statewide network to come in and showcase the showdowns.

This is the final year of the Super Six Contract here and they will be placing their bid for next year to keep the championship right here in the Ohio Valley. The Super Six committee says a lot is riding on these games! 7News asked Brian Harto, why has Wheeling been the home of the Super Six for all of these decades? Harto answered, saying Ohio County has brought a show-stopping “group of sponsors, people who work diligently for the kids, and it’s not just for the athletes we have breakfast for the academic all-stars. It’s a good weekend to focus on the kids and their accomplishments. Given it’s the statewide championships we’re making sure everything is working up to par it’s a good weekend for the community it draws a lot of people into the area, showcases Wheeling and Ohio County, we’re excited to host this again this year.”

Friday, December 6th at 7 PM, the Bluefield Beavers take on the Bridgeport Indians. Saturday, December 7th at 12 PM, the Martinsburg Bulldogs play the Cabell Midland Knights. Last but not least, our very own Wheeling Central Maroon Knights face the Bulldogs out of Doddridge County, Saturday at 7 PM.

Wheeling Island Stadium does partner with Wheeling Island Casino for the games, so parking is free at the casino to accommodate the crowd.

Latest Posts: