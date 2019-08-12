1  of  2
Super Six Tournament heading to Southern WV?

by: WTRF web staff

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling has been home to the ‘Super Six’ Tournament for years but a former state delegate is hoping to give the southern part of the state a chance at hosting.

Marty Gearheart, who is spearheading the movement, already has the potential weekend planned out.

According to Gearheart, the two Single A teams will play their title game Friday evening in Princeton at Hunnicutt Stadium, followed by Double A and Triple A titles games being played Saturday at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield.

It’s a good thing, I think, for the state of West Virginia. We’re not looking to take the tournament from Wheeling. We are hoping to do is to develop an alternating circumstance with Wheeling so, that one year it’s in the Northern part of the state and the next year it’s in the southern part of the state.

Marty Gearheart, Chairman of Super Six South Committee

Gearheart says the goal of the proposal is not to have Southern West Virginia football teams traveling up to six hours for the tournament every year.

The proposal must be accepted and approved by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission.

