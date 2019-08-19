Toronto Red Knights 2019 High School Football Preview

It may be early in the season but the Toronto Red Knights have been preparing for some time now. The Red Knights have only replaced two on the OL. And these guys have put in the work.

“Our offensive line has been coming together since January to do what we call “hog calls, going over the blocking schemes on different run plays and the different calls that they need to make so honestly I think it’s something we’ve done very well, making sure kids get together and do things in the off-season to mesh a little better.”

On offense, the Red Knights have junior QB Calab Laysure, he’ll be passing the ball to senior WR and all-state honorable mention Zack Stackhouse.

Two other key WR’s and all-state honorable mentions are Brandon Matchis and senior Frank Fulton. Garrett Dozer is the team’s star tailback. Zach Berger and Shane Keenan are both skilled players at tight end.

Josh Franke-



“We’re multiple styles, you’ll see us in everything from pro-style sets to 5 wide receivers so we try to give opposing defenses something to think about and try to complicate things for them.”

On defense, Zach Berger and Issac Miller are two weapons at defensive end. Coach Franke says his defense is experienced this season.

“We’re traditionally a 3 3 5 defense, we return more guys on the defensive side of the ball and then our defensive line is really quick, they’re anchored by Zach Berger and Issac Miller and they’re looking to come out and do some damage really fast so we think we have a really good group.”

One thing is certain, the first game is a big matchup for Toronto.



‘We have a rival coming to town in Wellsville and there’s a traveling trophy and we don’t want to lose that, you know they’re right down the river from us, and we’re setting the bar right there.”

Toronto kicks off their season on against Wellsville on Friday, August 30th at 7 pm