V.A.L.E.S. football game honors military

YORKVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Veterans and active duty military will be honored Friday evening during the Buckeye Local and Harrison Central football game.

Both high school teams will battle it out at World War II Memorial Stadium for the Veterans, Athletics, Legionnaires, Education and Sportsmanship (V.A.L.E.S.) trophy.

A dedication ceremony will be held before the game to pay tribute to all military member, who will also receive free admission.

Kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m.