WATCH LIVE: The High School Football Kickoff Show

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The WTRF High School Football Kickoff show is Tuesday at Quaker Steak and Lube, and the show will go on outdoors, but with a few changes.

Due to the increase in COVID cases, no student-athletes or band members will be coming to the show. However, the Marching Monarchs will be featured via a recording on tomorrow’s show.

WTRF wants to take every precaution to keep everyone safe. This comes on the heels of two area teams canceling games this week.

The Kickoff Show will still be packed with 7 SportsZone features and conversations with area coaches.

You can watch the show live Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on WTRF ABC Ohio Valley, on our Facebook page and on our website, WTRF.com.