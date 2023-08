Watch Live the 7 Sports Zone High School Football Kickoff show.

WTRF and the 7 Sports Zone team will be live for one hour at Quaker Steak and Lube at The Highlands showcasing high school teams across the Ohio Valley.

We will talk to coaches, and players, and hear from bands across the Ohio Valley.

(There could be times before and during the broadcast when there will be no video/ audio due to commercial/break time)