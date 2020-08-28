Week 1: Ohio Valley Football Results

Week 1 of football in the Ohio Valley is underway! Refresh this page for updated scores.

All games scores are based off * ScoreStream*

If any scores are incorrect, please send correct info into news@wtrf.com

Shadyside Tigers 0 | Martins Ferry Purple Riders 8 (1st Q)

Oak Hill Oaks 0 | St. Clairsville Red Devils 0 (1st Q)

Conotton Valley Rockets 0 | Bealsville Blue Devils 0 (1st Q)

Beaver Local Beavers 0 | East Liverpool Potters 0 (1st Q)

Bridgeport Bulldogs 0 | Federal Hocking Lancers 0 (1st Q)

Buckeye Trail Warriors 0 | Indian Valley Braves 0 (1st Q)

Cambridge Bobcats 0 | Indian Creek Redskins 0 (1st Q)

Gilber County Titans 0 | Clay-Battelle Cee-Bees 0 (1st Q)

Waterford Wildcats 6 | Fort Frye Cadets 7 (3rd Q)

Catholic Central Crusaders 0 | Harrison Central Huskies 0 (1st Q)

John Glenn Little Muskies 0 | Meadowbrook Colts 0 (1st Q)

Monroe Central Seminoles 0 | Union Local Jets 0 (1st Q)

Shenandoah Zeps 28 | Belpre Golden Eagles 0 (1st Q)

Steubenville Big Red 28 | Cardinal Mooney Cardinals 6 (1st Q)

Edison Wildcats 7 | Toronto Red Knights 7 (1st Q)

Libson Blue Devils 0 | Wellsville Tigers 0 (POSTPONED)

Eastern Eagles 6 | Caldwell Redskins 6 (1st Q)