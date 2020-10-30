Week 10: Ohio Valley football results

Week 10 of football in the Ohio Valley is underway! Refresh this page for updated scores.

All games scores are based off * ScoreStream*

If any scores are incorrect, please send correct info into news@wtrf.com

Oak Glen 0 | Frankfort 0 (1Q)

Clay-Battelle 30 | Montcalm 16 (3rd Q)

Frontier 0| St. Mary’s 0 (1Q)

Madonna 0| Vienna Matthews 0 (1Q)

Weir 0 | Brooke 0 (1Q)

Caldwell 14 | Buckeye Trail 0 (2nd Q)

Bridgeport 0 | Cameron 0 (1Q)

Buckeye Local 14 | Harrison Central 21 (2nd Q)

Keyser 7 | John Marshall 7 (2nd Q)

Bellaire 0 | Martins Ferry 14 (1Q)

University 7 |Morgantown 28 (1Q)

Wheeling Park 9|Parkersburg South 6 (1Q)

Shadyside 14 | River 3 (2nd Q)

Steubenville Central 0| Trinity Christian 0 (1Q)

Valley 0 |Tyler Consolidated 0 (1Q)

Wellsville 0 | Union Local 0 (1Q)

Williamstown 7 | Wheeling Central 7 (2nd Q)