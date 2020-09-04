High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College
Week 2: Ohio Valley Football Results

Week 1 of football in the Ohio Valley is underway! Refresh this page for updated scores.

All games scores are based off * ScoreStream*

If any scores are incorrect, please send correct info into news@wtrf.com

Wheeling Park Patriots 14 St. Clairsville Red Devils 7 (HALF)

John Marshall Monarchs 28 | Weir Red Riders 0 (2nd Q)

Linsly Cadets 14 Martins Ferry Purple Riders 0 (3rd)

Wheeling Central Maroon Knights 0 | Westinghouse Bulldogs 0 (1st Q)

Bridgeport Bulldogs 0 Monroe Central Seminoles 34 (3rd)

Buckeye Local Panthers 0 | Union Local Jets 13 (3rd)

Cameron Dragons 0 | Hundred Hornets 0 (1st Q)

Hedgesville Eagles 0 | Brooke Bruins 0 (1st Q)

Beaver Local Beavers 15 | Barnesville Shamrocks 15 (3rd Q)

Beallsville Blue Devils 0 | Frontier Cougars 0 (1st Q)

Caldwell Redskins 0 | Shenandoah Zeps 8 (3rd Q)

New Philadelphia Quakers 21 | Cambridge Bobcats 0 (1st Q)

East Liverpool Potters 7 | Indian Creek Redskins 7 (2nd Q)

Crooksville Ceramics 0 | Meadowbrook Colts 45 (2nd Q)

Bridgeport Indians 0 | Morgantown Mohigans 0 (Cancelled due to Governor’s Orders)

Oak Glen Golden Bears 0 | Taylor Allderdice 0 (1st Q)

Parkersburg South 0 | University Hawks 0 (Cancelled due to Governor’s Orders)

Dover Tornadoes 7 | Steubenville Big Red 7 (HALF)

Tyler Consolidated Knights 0 | Doddridge County Bulldogs 0 (1st Q)

Calhoun Red Devils 0 | Valley Lumberjacks 0 (1st Q)

Weirton Madonna Blue Dons 22| Wahama Falcons 6 (HALF)

Wellsville Tigers 0 | Southern Local Indians 0 (1st Q)

Edison Wildcats 17 | Conotton Valley Rockets 8 (3rd)

Clay- Battelle Cee-Bees 0 | Bishop Rosecrans Bishops 0 (1st Q)

Fort Frye Cadets 21 | Warren Warriors 20 (HALF)

Paden City Wildcats 6 | Federal Hocking Lancers 14 (1st Q)

