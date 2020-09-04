Week 2: Ohio Valley Football Results

Week 1 of football in the Ohio Valley is underway! Refresh this page for updated scores.
All games scores are based off * ScoreStream*
If any scores are incorrect, please send correct info into news@wtrf.com
Wheeling Park Patriots 14 | St. Clairsville Red Devils 7 (HALF)
John Marshall Monarchs 28 | Weir Red Riders 0 (2nd Q)
Linsly Cadets 14 | Martins Ferry Purple Riders 0 (3rd)
Wheeling Central Maroon Knights 0 | Westinghouse Bulldogs 0 (1st Q)
Bridgeport Bulldogs 0 | Monroe Central Seminoles 34 (3rd)
Buckeye Local Panthers 0 | Union Local Jets 13 (3rd)
Cameron Dragons 0 | Hundred Hornets 0 (1st Q)
Hedgesville Eagles 0 | Brooke Bruins 0 (1st Q)
Beaver Local Beavers 15 | Barnesville Shamrocks 15 (3rd Q)
Beallsville Blue Devils 0 | Frontier Cougars 0 (1st Q)
Caldwell Redskins 0 | Shenandoah Zeps 8 (3rd Q)
New Philadelphia Quakers 21 | Cambridge Bobcats 0 (1st Q)
East Liverpool Potters 7 | Indian Creek Redskins 7 (2nd Q)
Crooksville Ceramics 0 | Meadowbrook Colts 45 (2nd Q)
Bridgeport Indians 0 | Morgantown Mohigans 0 (Cancelled due to Governor’s Orders)
Oak Glen Golden Bears 0 | Taylor Allderdice 0 (1st Q)
Parkersburg South 0 | University Hawks 0 (Cancelled due to Governor’s Orders)
Dover Tornadoes 7 | Steubenville Big Red 7 (HALF)
Tyler Consolidated Knights 0 | Doddridge County Bulldogs 0 (1st Q)
Calhoun Red Devils 0 | Valley Lumberjacks 0 (1st Q)
Weirton Madonna Blue Dons 22| Wahama Falcons 6 (HALF)
Wellsville Tigers 0 | Southern Local Indians 0 (1st Q)
Edison Wildcats 17 | Conotton Valley Rockets 8 (3rd)
Clay- Battelle Cee-Bees 0 | Bishop Rosecrans Bishops 0 (1st Q)
Fort Frye Cadets 21 | Warren Warriors 20 (HALF)
Paden City Wildcats 6 | Federal Hocking Lancers 14 (1st Q)
