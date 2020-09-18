Week 4: Ohio Valley Football Results

Week 4 of football in the Ohio Valley is underway! Refresh this page for updated scores.
All games scores are based off * ScoreStream*
If any scores are incorrect, please send correct info into news@wtrf.com
Brooke Bruins 0 | Albert Gallatin Colonials 0 (1st Q)
Bellaire Big Reds 0 | Toronto Red Knights 0 (1st Q)
Shenandoah Zeps 0 | Barnesville Shamrocks 0 (1st Q)
Bridgeport Bulldogs 0 |Beallsville Blue Devils 0 (1st Q)
Minerva Lions 0 | Beaver Local Beavers 0 (1st Q)
Indian Creek Redskins 6 | Buckeye Local Panthers 0 (1st Q)
Strasburg Tigers 0 | Buckeye Trail Warriors 0 (1st Q)
Caldwell Redskins 6 | Monroe Central Seminoles 0 (1st Q)
Cameron Dragons 0 | Frontier Cougars 0 (1st Q)
Weirton Madonna Blue Dons 0 | Conotton Valley Rockets 0 (1st Q)
Catholic Central Crusaders 0 | Edison Wildcats 7 (1st Q)
Williamstown Yellowjackets 0 | Fort Frye Cadets 7 (1st Q)
Harrison Central Huskies 0 |Union Local Jets 0 (1st Q)
Hannan Wildcats 0 | Hundred Hornets 0 (1st Q)
Magnolia Blue Eagles 0 | River Pilots 0 (1st Q)
Coshocton Redskins 0 | Meadowbrook Colts 6 (1st Q)
Wheeling Central Maroon Knights 0 | Shadyside Tigers 0 (1st Q)
Tyler Consolidated Knights 0 | Calhoun Red Devils 0 (1st Q)
Tygarts Valley Bulldogs 0 | Valley Lumberjacks 0 (1st Q)
Weir Red Riders 0 |Linsly 0 (1st Q)
Leetonia Bears 0 | Wellsville Tigers 0 (1st Q)
John Marshall Monarchs 0 | Oak Glen Golden Bears 0 (1st Q)
Crestview Rebels 0 | East Liverpool Potters 0 (1st Q)
Wheeling Park Patriots 0 |Huntington 0 (1st Q)
Martins Ferry Purple Riders 0 | St. Clairsville Red Devils 0 (1st Q)
